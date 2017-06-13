This is a very quick blog post. In vSphere 6.0, VMware has introduced Storage DRS integration with storage profiles (aka SPBM - Storage Policy Based Management).
Here is the link to official documentation.
Generally, it is about SDRS advanced option EnforceStorageProfiles. Advanced option EnforceStorageProfiles takes one of these integer values, 0,1 or 2 where the default value is 0.
Please note that at the time of writing this post, SDRS Storage Profiles Enforcement works only during initial placement and NOT for already provisioned VMs during load balancing. Therefore, when iVM Storage Policy is changed for particular VM, SDRS will not make it automatically compliant nor throw any recommendation.
Another limitation is that vCloud Director (vCD) backed by SDRS cluster does NOT support Soft (1) or Hard (2) storage profile enforcements. vCloud Director (vCD) will work well with Default (0) option
Relevant references to other resources:
- When option is set to 0, it indicates that there is NO storage profile or policy enforcement on the SDRS cluster.
- When option is set to 1, it indicates that there is storage profile or policy SOFT enforcement on the SDRS cluster. It is analogous with DRS soft rules. SDRS will comply with storage profile/policy in the optimum level. However if required, SDRS will violate the storage profile compliant.
- When option is set to 2, it indicates that there is storage profile or policy HARD enforcement on the SDRS cluster. It is analogous with DRS hard rules. In any case, SDRS will not violate the storage profile or policy compliant.
